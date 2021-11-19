Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) shares dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 1,144,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,165,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$177.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55.

In related news, Director Clayton Donald Allan bought 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,869.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,743,399 shares in the company, valued at C$13,093,374.80.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

