Golden Green Inc. Purchases New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $196.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.30 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

