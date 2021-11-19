Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

