Veriti Management LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NYSE ABB opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

