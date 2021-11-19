Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $296.24 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.39 and its 200 day moving average is $286.21.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

