Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bark & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

BARK opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03. Bark & Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

