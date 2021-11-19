Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $405.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.68. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $406.54. The stock has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

