Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Drops By 27.8%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYCBF. Barclays upgraded Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Shares of BYCBF stock traded up $176.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,539.39. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,377.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,383.15. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $2,135.00 and a 1-year high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.