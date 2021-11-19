FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $15.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.46. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.31 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Home Depot stock opened at $405.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.60 and its 200-day moving average is $332.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $406.54. The company has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.