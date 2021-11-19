Brokerages Anticipate The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Announce $2.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allstate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19. Allstate reported earnings per share of $5.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allstate.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Allstate by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 172,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.63. 9,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allstate has a 12-month low of $98.15 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allstate (ALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.