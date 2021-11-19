Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT at $89.27

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.21. 4,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,243. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.