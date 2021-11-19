Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT at $49.86

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock remained flat at $$54.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

