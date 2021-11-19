Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Thomson Reuters (TSE: TRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$123.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$121.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$148.00.

10/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock.

TRI stock traded up C$1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$155.41. 41,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.07. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$99.11 and a 12 month high of C$155.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli purchased 24,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

