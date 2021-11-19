Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.980-$1.010 EPS.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 5,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.90.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

