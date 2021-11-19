ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

