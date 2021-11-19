First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 5,764 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

MAS opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

