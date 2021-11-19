First Hawaiian Bank Sells 167 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 172.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

