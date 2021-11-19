Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $422.09 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

