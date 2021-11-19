Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino Purchases 15,500 Shares of Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. Venus Concept Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

