Peter M. Ziemba Sells 5,000 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. 33,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,984. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.