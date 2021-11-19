Zacks: Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

