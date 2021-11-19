Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.62. 252,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 172,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

