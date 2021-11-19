Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the October 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

CPAC stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $578.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.37. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.