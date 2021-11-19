Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.44 and last traded at $80.54. 7,330,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 4,234,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

