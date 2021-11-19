Windsor Group LTD Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.71. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $93.15 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

