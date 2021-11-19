Windsor Group LTD Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.41 and a 200-day moving average of $238.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.58 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

