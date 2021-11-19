Tsfg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,314,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $71,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $6.28 on Friday, hitting $1,102.66. 87,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,902,426. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $487.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $909.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $746.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 354.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

