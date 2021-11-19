Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $311.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,559. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $196.67 and a 52-week high of $311.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.87.

