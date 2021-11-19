Tsfg LLC Has $189,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $72.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.