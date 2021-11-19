Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.600 EPS.

REYN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 443,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,270. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.