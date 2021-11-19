Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

BERY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.14. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

