Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

