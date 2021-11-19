Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock worth $161,251,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $201.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

