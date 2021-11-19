Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $187.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $137.45 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $131.46 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.27 and its 200 day moving average is $162.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

