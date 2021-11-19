Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $49.00 at Citigroup

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last 90 days. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

