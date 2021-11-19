Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Down 1.8%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 26,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 85,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.31 million and a PE ratio of -15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

