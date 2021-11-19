HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,652 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,068,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,404,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,130,000 after purchasing an additional 502,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,190,000.

SPTS opened at $30.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

