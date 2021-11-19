Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 629,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 101,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

IBML stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

