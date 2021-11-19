Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 743 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.