Golden Green Inc. Reduces Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after purchasing an additional 166,202 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Equitable by 48.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 74,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equitable by 56.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,844 shares of company stock worth $1,131,318. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.11 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $36.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.