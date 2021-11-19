Financial Contrast: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) versus Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LENSAR and Adynxx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.95 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.89 Adynxx $2.22 million 0.01 -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LENSAR and Adynxx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.29%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Adynxx.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

