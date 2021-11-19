F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.