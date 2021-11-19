NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.28.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $316.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $789.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.46. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $327.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.