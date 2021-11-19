Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Sells $1,319,437.50 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.41 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.45.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

