Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 94.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

