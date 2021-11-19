Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SPSC stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
