Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino Sells 1,153 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OFLX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. 21,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $134.98 and a one year high of $193.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
