Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino Sells 1,153 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OFLX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. 21,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $134.98 and a one year high of $193.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $44,915,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 159.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 32.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

