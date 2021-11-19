Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells 2,245 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Capitalg 2014 Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00.

GOOG traded up $11.28 on Friday, hitting $3,025.46. 12,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,853.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,686.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,032.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

