RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Jesse Anderson Corley Buys 8,150 Shares

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RXST stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37. RxSight Inc has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXST. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.