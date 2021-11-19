Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00.

YMAB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 231,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,630. The company has a market cap of $839.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

