IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Down 57.4% in October

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of IMCD stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. IMCD has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.42.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers surfactants and biocides; active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients, and excipients and specialty solvents; actives, emollients, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and decorative powders; and resins and binders, additives, pigments, and specialty solvents.

